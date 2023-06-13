Parents Visit IIT Aspirant Son In Rajasthan's Kota. He Dies By Suicide

Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota has seen a spate of deaths by suicide (Representational)

A 17-year-old teen who was taking coaching classes in Rajasthan's Kota to crack the tough IIT JEE has died by suicide, the police said.

The teen was a resident of Maharashtra. His parents had come to meet him in Kota. After breakfast today, while the parents had gone out, the teen died by suicide, the police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where the doctors said he was brought dead.

He came to Kota, known as the coaching hub of the country, two months ago. The police said they are investigating the cause of the death by suicide.

Kota has seen a high number of deaths by suicide of students preparing to crack extremely demanding and competitive national exams.

The Rajasthan government plans to bring a law to regulate coaching centres. The state government wants to take an aptitude test of students to see if they are prepared to take medical and engineering exams before enrolling at Kota's coaching centres.