'Parents In Unclean Occupation?' Haryana Students Allegedly Asked In Form

Surveillance is the DNA of BJP



Khattar Govt issues a 100 point Students Admission Form. It is really a Surveillance of Parents/Students Form



Height of insanity is the kind of pvt info of parents being sought.Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd

The Haryana government has denied that it had asked students to give their personal and family details such as religion, caste, bank account and Aadhaar numbers. Some private schools in Haryana have reported that they received a communication from the state education department telling them to extract the information from parents, news agency IANS reported.One of the details that the two-page form asks from parents is whether they are "engaged in unclean occupation"; the forms were given by the private schools to students in Gurgaon and Panchkula, and possibly across Haryana, IANS reported.State government officials denied any knowledge of the forms, which purportedly carry the Haryana government's official logo. They declined to comment.A state government spokesperson said it was not clear who issued the form."Asking details of religion and caste is appalling... why do they need bank account details of the student?" said a parent in Gurgaon who asked not to be identified.The private school authorities, in their communication to parents, said the information was sought by the state education department and not by the schools."This is to inform you that we have received the attached format from the Education Department to be filled in by parents of all Haryana schools. Please note that the information being sought is not for school records but for use by the Government of Haryana. There are some mandatory fields that are marked with the (star) symbol," the communication from one of the schools stated.The form has a link to a custom-made Microsoft Forms link (URL) which one can open to fill the details. "...submit the same to the school by April 16. Your early action will be greatly appreciated," the communication stated.Some schools say the form came from the Directorate of School Education of the Haryana government.Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and criticised the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the issue."Khattar government does it again. Students labelled as 'untouchables' & their parents occupation as 'unclean'. The government, taking a cue from NaMo App, issues a 100 pointer student admission form. Since when has Aadhaar become mandatory for school admission?" Mr Surjewala tweeted, including the purported link to the online form.