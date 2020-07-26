Parents Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Celebrations

Happy Parents Day 2020: The day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year

Parents Day 2020: Today is the perfect opportunity to take some time out of our busy lives and make parents feel special. There is nothing better than celebrating Parents Day on a Sunday. So, let's not forget to wish them, give them a small gift and it's important to tell our parents our how much we love them.

National Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July. No matter where our parents may be, this day is important in our lives. It is a day to feel grateful about the endless questions they've answered without being impatient, how much they cared during our toughest days, the vital role they played protecting, teaching and providing us with all we needed.

Parenting is perhaps the most challenging things we face. On this day we honour all the parents who do everything to raise and protect their children. Here are some suggestions about messages you can send to your parents.

Parents Day: Wishes and messages

"I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents Day!"

"Happy Parents Day! Thank you for always being my biggest supporters!"

"You have always been with me, both on good and bad days. You have motivated me to do my best. I love you, mom and dad. Happy Parents Day!"

"Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a Happy Parents Day!"

"You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! You are the best!"

Parents Day: Top quotes

"When mother is happy, family is happy. When family is happy, nation is happy" - APJ Abdul Kalam

"There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one" - Sue Atkins

"There is an expiry date on blaming your parents for steering you in the wrong direction; the moment you are old enough to take the wheel, responsibility lies with you" - JK Rowling

"Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them" - Oscar Wilde

"Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence" - Plato

Here's wishing you Happy Parents Day!