Paramilitary Jawan Dead, Many Injured In Firing At Kolkata Museum

A paramilitary jawan was shot dead and several others were injured in a firing incident at the Indian Museum in Kolkata this evening.

The head of a CISF unit fired at a police car, injuring several police personnel, including the driver of the vehicle, according to sources.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel is at the spot.

The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.