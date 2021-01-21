Paramilitary Force CRPF May Include Women In CoBRA Commando Battalions

CRPF has said it is considering inducting women in its CoBRA commando battalions.

The Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF is considering induction of women personnel in its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, force chief AP Maheshwari said today.

Ten Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units with over 12,000 personnel were raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.

"We are favourably considering inducting women in the CoBRA," Mr Maheshwari said during a press conference in Delhi.

The majority of CoBRA teams are deployed in various Maoist violence-affected states and a few are based in the northeastern states under counter-insurgency operations.

Troops inducted in CoBRA units have to meet tough mental and physical parameters.

The Central Reserve Police Force has had women personnel in combat since 1986 when its first 'Mahila' battalion was raised. It has six such units at present.

The force, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security combat unit.



