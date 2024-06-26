Paracetamol, 50 Other Drug Samples Fail Quality Test. See Full List

Popular medications like paracetamol, pantoprazole and various antibiotics failed quality tests. 

22 of these substandard drugs were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh (representational)

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has raised concerns over the quality of 51 drug samples, including popular medications like paracetamol, pantoprazole and various antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections.

In a report released on June 20, CDSCO, India's drugs regulatory body, said 22 of these substandard drugs were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The other samples were collected from Jaipur, Hyderabad, Waghodia, Vadodara, Andhra Pradesh and Indore. 

Full list of drugs that failed quality tests:

  1. Cyra Tablets, Rabeprazole Sodium Tablets IP
  2. Rabedin tablet Tablets, Rabeprazole Sodium GastroResistant Tablets IP
  3. Moxtas Distab 250 Tablets, Amoxycillin trihydrate dispersible tablets IP
  4. Tolcenta-P Tablets, Tolperisone Hydrochloride and Paracetamol tablets
  5. Nagris Pakeezah Art Henna 
  6. Oxifer-XT Tablets, Ferrous ascorbate elemental iron, Folic acid and Zinc sulphate Tablets
  7. Levolets- M Kid Syrups, Montelukast Sodium & Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride syrup 
  8. Meazon Plus injection Parentaral Preparations, Mecobalamine, Folic acid & Niacianamideinj 1 ml
  9. Xeronac-SP Tablets, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidas e Tablets
  10. Pedxim-200 Tablets, Cefpodoximepro xetil Tablets 200 mg
  11.  DofloxOZT Tablets, Ofloxacin&Ornid azole Tablets 
  12. Disinfectants, Surgical Spirit BP 
  13. Sif Alben Suspension, Albendazole Oral Suspension 2.5% w/v (Vet)
  14. Terbutaline Sulfate,Bromhexin e Hydrochloride with Guaiphenesin Syrup
  15. Metoprolol Succinate Extended Release Tablets IP
  16. Cuftin Cough Linctus 
  17. CefuroximeAxetil Tablets IP 
  18. LevosalbutamolSul phate,AmbroxolHC L,Guaiphenesin Syrup
  19. Acetylsalicylic Acid Tablets 75 mg
  20. LactuloseSolution U.S.P.
  21. Terbutaline Sulphate, Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesinand Menthol Syrup
  22. Prednisolone Tablets IP10mg
  23. Mecobalamin, AlphaLipoicAcid, Pyridoxine Hydrochlorideand Folic Acid Soft Gelatin Capsules
  24. Telmisartan Andamlodipine Tablets IP 
  25. Cefoperazone& Sulbactam for Injection 
  26. Cefotaxime InjectionIP500mg
  27. Dexamethasone SodiumPhosphate Injection I.P
  28. Amoxycillin&Potas sium Clavulanate InjectionIP1.2gm
  29. Telmisartan and Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablets
  30. Pantoprazole Tablets IP.
  31. Ambroxol HCl, Levosalbutamoland Guaiphenesin Syrup 
  32. Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection I.P. (8mg/2ml)
  33. Dexamethasone Sodiumphosphate Injection IP 
  34. Paracetamol 500 mg. Tablets
  35. Ofloxacin Ornidazole Tablets IP 
  36. Vildagliptinand Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets IP 50mg/1000mg
  37. Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets I.P.
  38. Clonazepam TabletsI.P.0.5mg
  39. Metronidazole Extended Release Tablets USP 600 MG
  40. Diclofenac Sodium and Paracetamol Tablets IP 
  41. Atropine Sulphate Injection IP 
  42. Montelukast Sodium and Levocetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets
  43. Fluconazole Tablets IP (150 mg)
  44. Ceftriaxone Injection IP 
  45. Ramipril and Hydrochlorthiazide Tablets IP
  46. Glipizideand Metformin Tablets IP
  47. Ceftriaxone for InjectionI.P.1gm
  48. Gentamicin Sulphate Injection I.P. 2ml 
  49. Calcium 500 mg with Vitamin D3250 IU Tablets IP
  50. Cefixime and Ofloxacin Tablets
  51. Ceftriaxone Injection IP 

The drug regulator has issued notices to the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing these medicines, news agency PTI reported. The failed samples will also be recalled from the market.

The list of 51 drugs that failed the quality test is significantly smaller compared to last year's 120. These samples, manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, had also failed quality tests.

