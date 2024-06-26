Paracetamol, 50 Other Drug Samples Fail Quality Test. See Full List

22 of these substandard drugs were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh (representational)

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has raised concerns over the quality of 51 drug samples, including popular medications like paracetamol, pantoprazole and various antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections.

In a report released on June 20, CDSCO, India's drugs regulatory body, said 22 of these substandard drugs were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The other samples were collected from Jaipur, Hyderabad, Waghodia, Vadodara, Andhra Pradesh and Indore.

Full list of drugs that failed quality tests:

Cyra Tablets, Rabeprazole Sodium Tablets IP Rabedin tablet Tablets, Rabeprazole Sodium GastroResistant Tablets IP Moxtas Distab 250 Tablets, Amoxycillin trihydrate dispersible tablets IP Tolcenta-P Tablets, Tolperisone Hydrochloride and Paracetamol tablets Nagris Pakeezah Art Henna Oxifer-XT Tablets, Ferrous ascorbate elemental iron, Folic acid and Zinc sulphate Tablets Levolets- M Kid Syrups, Montelukast Sodium & Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride syrup Meazon Plus injection Parentaral Preparations, Mecobalamine, Folic acid & Niacianamideinj 1 ml Xeronac-SP Tablets, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidas e Tablets Pedxim-200 Tablets, Cefpodoximepro xetil Tablets 200 mg DofloxOZT Tablets, Ofloxacin&Ornid azole Tablets Disinfectants, Surgical Spirit BP Sif Alben Suspension, Albendazole Oral Suspension 2.5% w/v (Vet) Terbutaline Sulfate,Bromhexin e Hydrochloride with Guaiphenesin Syrup Metoprolol Succinate Extended Release Tablets IP Cuftin Cough Linctus CefuroximeAxetil Tablets IP LevosalbutamolSul phate,AmbroxolHC L,Guaiphenesin Syrup Acetylsalicylic Acid Tablets 75 mg LactuloseSolution U.S.P. Terbutaline Sulphate, Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesinand Menthol Syrup Prednisolone Tablets IP10mg Mecobalamin, AlphaLipoicAcid, Pyridoxine Hydrochlorideand Folic Acid Soft Gelatin Capsules Telmisartan Andamlodipine Tablets IP Cefoperazone& Sulbactam for Injection Cefotaxime InjectionIP500mg Dexamethasone SodiumPhosphate Injection I.P Amoxycillin&Potas sium Clavulanate InjectionIP1.2gm Telmisartan and Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablets Pantoprazole Tablets IP. Ambroxol HCl, Levosalbutamoland Guaiphenesin Syrup Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection I.P. (8mg/2ml) Dexamethasone Sodiumphosphate Injection IP Paracetamol 500 mg. Tablets Ofloxacin Ornidazole Tablets IP Vildagliptinand Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets IP 50mg/1000mg Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets I.P. Clonazepam TabletsI.P.0.5mg Metronidazole Extended Release Tablets USP 600 MG Diclofenac Sodium and Paracetamol Tablets IP Atropine Sulphate Injection IP Montelukast Sodium and Levocetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets Fluconazole Tablets IP (150 mg) Ceftriaxone Injection IP Ramipril and Hydrochlorthiazide Tablets IP Glipizideand Metformin Tablets IP Ceftriaxone for InjectionI.P.1gm Gentamicin Sulphate Injection I.P. 2ml Calcium 500 mg with Vitamin D3250 IU Tablets IP Cefixime and Ofloxacin Tablets Ceftriaxone Injection IP

The drug regulator has issued notices to the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing these medicines, news agency PTI reported. The failed samples will also be recalled from the market.

The list of 51 drugs that failed the quality test is significantly smaller compared to last year's 120. These samples, manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, had also failed quality tests.