Pappu Yadav Seeks More Security After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threats

The Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Bihar's Purnia has demanded 'Z' security for himself.

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking enhanced security after he received a 'death threat' allegedly from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia has demanded 'Z' security for himself, while currently he only has 'Y' level security cover.

He further claimed he made multiple attempts to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding his security but to no avail.

Speaking to ANI, Pappu Yadav said, "I have seen a lot of ups and downs in the fight for social justice. I don't have any personal fight with anyone. I only talk about issues. It is the prerogative of the government to provide me with security. I am working to serve the public of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mahagathbandhan alliance."

"I called Bihar Chief Minister's private secretary, even his chief secretary, but could not fix a meeting with him. I told them that there have been death threats given to me but my plea fell on deaf ears," he claimed.

The independent MP further said that he spoke about the matter to the Purnia Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector-General of Police (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding this, urging immediate action.

"I tried to meet the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar many times. They are giving security to those people who don't need any security. I don't know who is giving me threats. I have spoken to the DG and SP regarding this. Even after getting the threat I went to Mumbai and met Actor Salman Khan and the family of Baba Siddique. The Chief Minister of Bihar is not giving time to people who are not in government. I also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for security and have written a letter to him," he said.

Pappu Yadav allegedly received a death threat from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, wherein the caller warned the Lok Sabha MP that he would kill him if he didn't stay away from issues involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

After Baba Siddique's murder, Pappu Yadav travelled to Mumbai and met his son Zeeshan Siddique.

He had also strongly criticised Lawrence Bishnoi and said he could alone deal with him if the law permits.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti also reacted to the incident and criticised the Gujarat government and the jail administration.

"I have received information from the media that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail in Gujarat. This shows the inefficiencies of Gujarat's jail administration as various threat calls are being given by him from jail. Gujarat Jail authorities should look into it and find out how much truth is there into it. They should inquire about it," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)