Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava Dies At 32, Startup World Mourns Loss

Pankhuri Shrivastava was a computer science engineering graduate. (File)

Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of women-focused social venture 'Pankhuri' and home rental startup Grabhouse, died on Friday from a cardiac arrest, her company said. She was 32.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest," Pankhuri's Twitter account posted.

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti.@pankhuri16 — Pankhuri (@askpankhuri) December 27, 2021

Pankhuri is a Sequoia Capital-backed social community platform for women in India to network, learn and shop online through live streaming, chat and micro-courses.

Sequoia Capital India's Managing Director Shailendra Singh was among those who mourned her on Twitter. "Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb," he tweeted.

Before "Pankhuri", Shrivastava had founded rental start-up Grabhouse which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.

Born in Jhansi, she was a computer science engineering graduate from Rajiv Gandhi Technological University and taught in municipal schools in Mumbai under the fellowship program of Teach for India.

She got married a year ago and had marked her first wedding anniversary on December 2, reports said.

In her last social media post, Shrivastava had spoken about challenges in evaluating candidates with interviews because they appeared to have studied "the same hacks".

"Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way?" Pankhuri Shrivastava tweeted on December 23.