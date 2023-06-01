Panel To Probe Manipur Violence; Amit Shah's Warning To Surrender Arms

A panel led by a retired judge will probe the ethnic violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today. Mr Shah also said six cases related to the violence will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.

"The probe will be conducted by CBI, under the guidance of Centre. I assure everyone that the probe will be neutral and will go to the roots of the reasons behind the violence," Mr Shah, who is on a four-day visit to the state, said during a press conference.

The minister also appealed to those who looted weapons from security personnel, warning "stern actions" if the weapons are not surrendered before the authorities.

"In the last one month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities," Mr Shah said.

The Manipur government and the Central government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the dead, Mr Shah said. "The compensation will be provided through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)," he said.