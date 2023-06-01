Manipur Police Chief Replaced In Centre's Big Move Amid Unrest

Rajiv Singh will be the new DGP of Manipur.

In a major reshuffle in the police leadership in Manipur amid simmering violence in the state that has claimed at least 80 lives so far, Rajiv Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state.

Mr Singh, who was previously Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur from the Centre on May 29. The current DGP, P Doungel, has been transferred to the Home Department.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to balance local dynamics by bringing in a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief, aiming to avoid any potential controversy.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

This change comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of a judicial probe into the clashes and the establishment of a peace committee to resolve the ongoing crisis. Speaking at a press conference, Mr Shah emphasised dialogue as the key to ending the violence.

"A judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice will soon be announced," Mr Shah stated, adding that the peace committee would be under the governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey. It will include representatives from all political parties, both Kuki and Meitei communities, and social organizations.

The Home Minister also revealed plans for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur. He expressed optimism about the situation normalising soon, characterising the violence as a temporary phase fuelled by misunderstandings.

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status - which would divvy up government benefits.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

After a relative calm for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between insurgents and security forces on Sunday.