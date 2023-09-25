Panel Formed To Maintain, Protect Infrastructre Created In New Delhi During G20

A total of 441 CCTV cameras have been installed within the area under NDMC.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has formed a dedicated committee to protect the assets created during the G20 Summit from theft and vandalisation.

According to NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, 70 fountains are now under the vigilant care of two executive engineers, each in charge of 35 fountains.

"These engineers have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the proper maintenance and functionality of these iconic fountains. NDMC has also renewed the annual maintenance contract for these fountains within its jurisdiction," he added.

The NDMC has placed more than one lakh potted plants at various locations in its jurisdiction as part of the G20 beautification efforts.

Mr Upadhyay said that the plants will not be taken from their place at present and 30-35 security guards have also been deployed to take care of them.

A total of 441 CCTV cameras have been installed within the area under NDMC and are integrated through the Command and Control Centre. These CCTV cameras are instrumental in various aspects of NDMC services' smooth functioning, he added.

To oversee and monitor all G20-related projects and initiatives, NDMC has established a high-level committee, which will be tasked with maintaining and managing the works undertaken during the G20 Summit.

Mr Upadhyay highlighted that there have been no reports of theft of electrical devices within the NDMC area.

He appealed to citizens, visitors, and the public to collaborate with NDMC in maintaining its beautification works related to the G20 Summit.

According to PWD officials, there have been instances of thefts of electrical devices at some locations but these are minor cases and did not merit filing a complaint.

"There has been theft of nozzle from fountain installed near Nigambodh Ghat. There have been instances of lights being stolen at some locations," Mr Upadhyay said.

"We cannot say anything about pots since several such pots were kept. The PWD has removed many pots to decongest footpaths and shifted them to nurseries so it is difficult to say whether there have been any instances of theft of pots," he added.

A senior police officer from New Delhi district said that they have not received any complaint regarding incidents of any kind of thefts. He added that since the district is at the centre of Delhi, the security systems are still in place.

