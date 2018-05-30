Panchayat Head, Son Shot Dead In Bihar The assailants opened fire on Mahatma Chaudhary, the head of Balesara panchayat and his family at their home yesterday night, they said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mahatma Chaudhary succumbed to injuries at a hospital this morning. (representational) Gopalganj: A panchayat head and his son were gunned down while his wife and another son were critically injured as armed assailants fired on them in Gopalganj district, police said today.



The assailants opened fire on Mahatma Chaudhary, the head of Balesara panchayat and his family at their home yesterday night, they said.



Mr Chaudhary succumbed to injuries at a hospital this morning while his son Satendra had died within minutes of being fired upon, Superintendent of Police, Gopalganj, Rashid Zama said.



He said the mukhiya's wife Prabhavati and another son Nagendra are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.



An FIR has been lodged in connection with the killings and one of the accused - Bablu Dubey - has been arrested, the SP said, adding that there was old enmity between the mukhiya and the assailants.



A panchayat head and his son were gunned down while his wife and another son were critically injured as armed assailants fired on them in Gopalganj district, police said today.The assailants opened fire on Mahatma Chaudhary, the head of Balesara panchayat and his family at their home yesterday night, they said.Mr Chaudhary succumbed to injuries at a hospital this morning while his son Satendra had died within minutes of being fired upon, Superintendent of Police, Gopalganj, Rashid Zama said. He said the mukhiya's wife Prabhavati and another son Nagendra are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.An FIR has been lodged in connection with the killings and one of the accused - Bablu Dubey - has been arrested, the SP said, adding that there was old enmity between the mukhiya and the assailants. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter