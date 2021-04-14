Pana Sankranti 2021: Maha Bishuba Sankranti In Odisha. See Wishes, Pics

Pana Sankranti Images: Lord Jagannath Temple decorated on Maha Bishuba Sankranti

Pana Sankranti, the new year day in Odisha is being celebrated today. Also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, the day is observed with great enthusiasm in households in Odisha. The festivities of Pana Sankranti are rich in traditions. This year, amid the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, Maha Bishuba Sankranti celebrations are low-key, with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. On Pana Sankranti, no large-scale puja and 'pana' offerings are allowed in temples and only a few priests can participate in the rituals. On Pana Sankranti, the famous Lord Jagannath Temple has been beautifully decorated with fresh yellow flowers.

This ornament flower decoration of Shri Jagannath Temple gives a divine look. Thanks to @SJTA_Puri administration @Krishan_Kumar09 ???? pic.twitter.com/jJ39XWBkB0 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 14, 2021



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders and minister wished the people of Odisha on Pana Sankranti. Here's a look.

Happy Odia New Year! pic.twitter.com/PPjo1smM8e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

ମହାବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ତଥା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣାରୁ ଏ କଠିନ ସମୟ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଦୂର ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/OcN8hEW4IM — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2021

May this year turn around & solve the challenges of the last, bring good health, happiness, & prosperity to all ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8vXaF9yKpB — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 14, 2021

Share your pics while celebrating at home with #PanaAtHome#PanaSankranti#Amar4Odisha#OdiaNewYearpic.twitter.com/GFQw0qVbnA — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) April 14, 2021

Wishing all Happy Pana Sankranti!