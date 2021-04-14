Pana Sankranti 2021: Maha Bishuba Sankranti In Odisha. See Wishes, Pics

Pana Sankranti Images: Lord Jagannath Temple decorated on Maha Bishuba Sankranti

Pana Sankranti, the new year day in Odisha is being celebrated today. Also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, the day is observed with great enthusiasm in households in Odisha. The festivities of Pana Sankranti are rich in traditions. This year, amid the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, Maha Bishuba Sankranti celebrations are low-key, with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. On Pana Sankranti, no large-scale puja and 'pana' offerings are allowed in temples and only a few priests can participate in the rituals. On Pana Sankranti, the famous Lord Jagannath Temple has been beautifully decorated with fresh yellow flowers.   


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders and minister wished the people of Odisha on Pana Sankranti. Here's a look.  

Wishing all Happy Pana Sankranti!