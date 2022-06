He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence (File)

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday.

Pallonji Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)