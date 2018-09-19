Pak's Chacha Chicago Sponsors Indian Superfan's UAE Trip For Asia Cup

Indian ardent Cricket fan Sudhir Gautam with Pakistan's Cricket fan Chacha Chicago.

India's ardent cricket fan Sudhir Gautam, often sighted in the stadiums painted in the colours of the national flag and cheering for the "Men In Blue", had decided to miss the Asia Cup tournament as he could not afford the tickets to UAE where the championship is being held. When Pakistan's cricket superfan Bashir, famous as Chacha Chicago, got to know about Sudhir's reason to skip the tournament, he decided to sponsor his trip.



Talking to www.xtratime.in from the UAE, Bashir Chacha said, "I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy."



Before the Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match in Dubai today, Sudhir shared a happy picture with Chacha Chicago from Pakistan and Shoaib Tiger from Bangladesh. He captioned it, "Cricket beyond borders".

Pictures from #INDvHK last evening. Get ready for a fantastic game today. #INDvPAK it is. Can't wait #AsiaCup2018pic.twitter.com/jZ5p8BVssb - Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) September 19, 2018

Since the age of 6, Sudhir is an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar. He had even postponed his wedding to watch India's cricket matches on TV.



This time, he has got "Miss you Tendulkar" painted on his back and shared the picture on social media with the caption, "No one better than Sachin who used to #KnockThemOut into the stands."



Here's the picture he shared:

