Pakistani Troops Shell Areas Along Line Of Control In J&K's Rajouri

Today is the 4th day of shelling by Pak Army targeting civilian areas in J&K (Representational)

Pakistani troops opened fire today and shelled mortars along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. Indian troops responded quickly and strongly, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, they said.

"At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri", a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.

This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a baby and a soldier were killed and two others were injured.

Pakistani troops had also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of North Kashmir on Tuesday, they said.

On Monday, Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



