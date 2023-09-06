'Pakistan Will Claim India': Social Media Post Goes Viral Amid Name-Change Buzz

India vs Bharat: Indian government has not made any statement on changing name.

The buzz that started after the dinner invite to G20 leaders from President Droupadi Murmu used the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India' has now extended across the borders. A post on X (formerly Twitter) has quoted Pakistani local media reports to claim that the Islamic Republic might consider asserting lay claim to the name 'India'.

A post shared by the South Asia Index's X handle stated: "Pakistan may lay claim to the name "India" if India derecongnises it officially at UN level. --local media. Nationalists in Pakistan have long argued that Pakistan has rights to the name as it refers to the Indus region in Pakistan."

However, there has been no official statement from the Indian government about any intention to change the country's name.

The post got sharp reactions from social media users, with many of them calling it a joke. Others posted funny reactions.

"If Pakistan claims "India", Afghanistan may claim Pakistan," Russia may claim Afghanistan," and so on. Pakistan should absolutely not start the chain reaction that will likely involve the entire world," commented a user.

"Changing names won't change the fortunes of Pakistan," wrote another user.

"Does it mean Pakistanis want to change the name of Pakistan to India, Hindustan, Industan, or what?," commented a third user.

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag, who yesterday gave his support to the name change idea, also quoted the post by the South Asia Index and wrote in Hindi, "Gaaon basa nahin aur... (the village is not even settled, and the robbers have already reached).

The official invite sent by President Droupadi Murmu generated significant attention because, for the first time, it referred to the head of state as the "President of Bharat" in an official capacity.