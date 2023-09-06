'ISRO Or BISRO?': Social Media Reacts To 'India Or Bharat' Buzz

India vs Bharat started after President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to G20 leaders.

As a dinner invitation sent by President Droupadi Murmu to the visiting G20 dignitaries created speculation around changing the name of the country, a debate started on social media whether it will lead to change in the names of institutions. Users posted hilarious memes and comments to out their point across. In the invite, the words 'President of Bharat' have been used instead of the traditional 'President of India'. Sent weeks before a special Parliament session begins, it has led to soaring of political temperatures.

Reacting to India vs Bharat controversy, users joked on social media if name of institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be changed.

"Toughest thing to do ISRO to BISRO," a user on X said, while others put out lists of what the abbreviations of names of institutes having India or Indian in them would look like - "IIM-BIM, IIT-BIT, IISc-BISc, AIIMS-ABIMS, RBI-RBB".

"New abbreviation of BCCI would be Bharat Controlling Cricket Internationally," posted another user.

Velina Tchakarova, a geopolitical strategist, posted on X, "The new abbreviation of BRICS, if India renames itself Bharat and the invited countries (Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE) join it next year, will be BARBIECUES."

"Bharat" has also been used in a G20 booklet meant for foreign delegates and titled 'Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy'. "Bharat is the official name of the country. It is mentioned in the Constitution as also in the discussions of 1946-48," the booklet says.

Sources say the government may put forward a resolution to change the country's name later this month in the five-day special session of Parliament that starts on September 18. The fact that the government has not announced any agenda for the special session has only added to the speculation.