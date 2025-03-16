Madhya Pradesh's Sanskrit University To Use 'Bharat' Instead Of 'India'

Ujjain-based Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University (Formerly Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya) in Madhya Pradesh has decided to replace the word ‘India' with ‘Bharat' on all official documents of the university.

The resolution, passed in its recently concluded executive council meeting, aimed at embracing a term that reflects the nation's rich heritage. The decision was unanimously approved by all members of the council, Prof Vijayakumar CG, vice chancellor of the university told IANS over the phone.

He had chaired the meeting. From now onwards, 'Bharat' will be prominently used across various platforms, including the university's website, student materials, and even the official calendar. The university will use the ‘Bharat' word as much as possible in its official documents.

With this decision, the university has become a pioneer in the state, to adopt 'Bharat' in official documentation. During the discussions, Executive Council member Gaurav Dhakad proposed prioritising the word 'Bharat.'b

The executive council, a source said, supported that all university-related materials, including administrative documents and resources for students, should carry the name 'Bharat.' This move, the source said, is a tribute to the country's identity and an effort to inspire greater cultural pride, the council observed.

In another decision, the university will make efforts to connect people with the Sanskrit language starting from its base -- the temple town of Ujjain.

Skilled university students will be promoters of the language who will teach individuals interested in learning Sanskrit. To facilitate this, the university has introduced a ‘Resource Pool System' on its website, where information about qualified instructors is readily available. Enthusiasts can even arrange for home tutoring or join community classes. This initiative aims to make Sanskrit accessible to all and foster a deeper connection to India's cultural roots, the source said.

The fifth convocation of the university is scheduled for March 31 at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Scholars and researchers will be honoured for their achievements, and the financial accounts for the year will be presented at the next council meeting.

The university, a public State university was set up under Madhya Pradesh Act 2008. The motto of the university is taken from Mahakavi Dandi's Kavyadarsha which says ‘Sanskrit is the language of Gods and inculcating it in daily life helps us to achieve divine qualities.'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)