Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The ceasefire violation took place in Poonch sector. (Representational image)

Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector of the state on Friday morning.

Indian Army is befittingly retaliating the cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces.

No death or injury has been reported so far.

On Wednesday night, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.