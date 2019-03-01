Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For 8th Consecutive Day, Targets Border Areas

This is the eight consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. (Representational image)

The Pakistan Army Friday heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch district, leaving a woman injured, officials said.

This is the eight consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire.

An Army official said, "Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the LOC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district and it ended around 0130 hours".

The firing and mortar shelling continued night long in several sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts, he said.

"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively", the official said.

A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch, officials said.

They said Pakistan troops used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm in shelling civilian areas in Poonch district.

On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when Pakistani Army heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times during the last one week by targeting over 70 civilian and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one woman was killed and 9 persons were injured.

In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered a temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

They have asked all border dwellers to remain inside their homes.

Amid high tension along the LoC, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Rajouri Sector to review the operational preparedness on Thursday.

2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violation, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.