Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For 6th Consecutive Day, Fires Mortar Shells

Pakistan resorted to firing and heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, violating the ceasefire agreement for the sixth consecutive day. Pakistan troops also fired mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district, to which the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, shelling was also reported in Kamalkot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.

Yesterday, five Indian soldiers were injured in the Akhnoor sector in Pakistan's shelling. The Indian Army said it destroyed five Pakistani posts, causing a number of casualties, in retaliation.

The shelling had begun yesterday, hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a huge Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot, across the Line of Control, killing a "very large number of terrorists" according to government officials.

All schools and educational institutes stayed shut in a 5-km radius along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts today. Authorities have ordered a temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts tomorrow too, reported news agency PTI.

2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the India, Pakistan border.

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the Line of Control and the international border in this region are living under constant fear, they said.

