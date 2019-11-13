Pakistan To Amend Army Act So Kulbhushan Jadhav Can Appeal In Civilian Court: Reports

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death in 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Pakistan will amend its Army Act to enable Indian convict Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his death sentence in a civilian court, local media reports said on Wednesday. The former officer was tried and sentenced by a Pakistani military court and current laws do not allow appeal.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death in 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Pakistan's move comes after the International Court of Justice in September ordered Islamabad to give India consular access to him and also review his death sentence.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.