Pak Spy Arrested In Rajasthan's Barmer, Taken To Jaipur For Questioning

The man was arrested by the Anti-terrorist Squad. (Representational)

A spy allegedly working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer, Rajasthan Police Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said on Saturday.

According to the official, the man, identified as Roshandin, has been taken for questioning to Jaipur.

Roshandin, who was arrested by the Anti-terrorist Squad here, was reportedly on a mission to extract information from the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF).

