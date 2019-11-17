Pak Shelling Targets Security Posts, Villages In J&K's Poonch

There were no reports of any casualties in the shelling. (File)

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing of mortar shells in Shahpur sector started around 10.15 am, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan also hit Kerni and Qasba areas of the district.

There were no reports of any casualties in the shelling, which has prompted people to take shelter in safe places such as underground bunkers.

