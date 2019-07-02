Pak Proposes July 14 For Second Meeting With India On Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan PM Imran Khan flagged off work on the Kartarpur corridor last year.

Pakistan on Tuesday proposed July 14 for the second meeting with India to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur. It will facilitate visa-free movement of Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

"Pakistan, today, conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah," the Foreign Office said.

"The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation," it said in a brief statement.

It said Pakistan was committed to expedite progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.

