'Army, Parties On Same Page, Want Civilised Ties With India': Imran Khan

We want to have a civilized relationship with India, said Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today said the army and the government of his country are on the same page and called for a "civilized relationship" with India.

"Whenever I travelled to India, people would tell me the Pakistan army was not interested in peace... I am telling you that I the PM, our party, other political parties, our army - we are all on the same page and we want to move ahead with India. We want to have a civilised relationship," Imran Khan said, after holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the corridor to Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs.

"For 70 years, we have been fighting with each other... India points fingers at Pakistan, and Pakistan points fingers at India. There have been mistakes on both sides, but how long must we keep play this blame-game? Everytime we take one step ahead, we slide two steps behind."

Bringing up the Kashmir dispute between the two countries, the Pakistan PM said it can be resolved with "humanity".

"We have a common aim, resolving the Kashmir dispute. Can't we, as human beings, fix that? I guarantee that it can happen, we just need the will and a dream. How much advantage both the sides will have through peace... We have to bury our differences to make peace and open our borders to each other," he added.

Mr Khan cited the example of France and Germany, which were on opposite sides of the battleground during the Second World War, to push his demand for peace. "If France and Germany managed to come together after waging such a big war in which so many people on both sides died, why can't we do the same? They have an open border now, and fruitful business ties. When they could break their chains of hatred, why can't we? We also killed each other in the years past, but we did not try an honest hand at peace," he said.