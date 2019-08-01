Pakistan Offers India Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow

The International Court of Justice last month had asked Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and grant India consular access to him.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 01, 2019 15:35 IST
Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan.


New Delhi: 

Indian officials can meet Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow, Pakistan said today, offering consular access to the Indian national sentenced to death in the country following a setback in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the world court had ruled on July 17 in a big win for India. It had also asked Pakistan to grant India consular access to Mr Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence "should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence," said the court, agreeing with India's stand that Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to Mr Jadhav after his conviction in a "farcical" closed trial.

"Truth and justice have prevailed. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.



