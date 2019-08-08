Pak Halts Samjhauta Train, Kashmir Move 'Internal Affair' Says India

At the Wagah border, the Pakistani crew on Samjhauta Express stopped and refused to go any further

New Delhi: Pakistan today suspended the Samjhauta Express service with India and banned Indian films a day after it downgraded ties over New Delhi's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier today, India had urged Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic and trade ties, saying its decision on Kashmir was an internal affair and aimed at the state's development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech to the nation later tonight, is expected to talk about the Kashmir move amid a huge security lockdown in the state.