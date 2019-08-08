Pak Halts Samjhauta Train, Kashmir Move 'Internal Affair' Says India

Here are the Top 10 developments in this big story:
- Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he would not allow the Samjhauta Express, often dubbed the "Friendship Express" between the estranged neighbours, to operate until he was in charge.
- At the Wagah border, the Pakistani crew on Samjhauta Express stopped and refused to go any further. They demanded that the Indian crew drive it on Indian territory. After nearly three hours, an Indian team took over and the train started on its way to Attari.
- The Samjhauta Express -- "Samjhauta" means agreement - has operated two days a week between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan since 1976. The last time it was suspended was after the Pulwama terror attack, which left over 40 dead.
- Yesterday, Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad and announced a five-point plan that included a downgrade of its ties with India and suspension of bilateral trade. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also vowed to take the issue to the UN.
- In a detailed response to Pakistan's actions, India said: "The intention... is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground."
- India also stressed that its decisions on Article 370 and withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir were "entirely an internal affair of India". The decision, said India, was driven by a commitment to provide development denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution."
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi responded that he was "Ready to review decision against India if New Delhi agrees to reconsider its actions on Kashmir."
- In sharp words for Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "You can change friends but it is not in your hands to choose your neighbour. And the kind of neighbour we have... I pray to god no one ever gets such a neighbour."
- On Wednesday, two top Democratic lawmakers urged Pakistan to refrain from any "retaliatory aggression" against India and take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups within its territory. Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee put out a joint statement.
- On Monday, the government announced that special status to Jammu and Kashmir had been withdrawn. The state will also be split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly and Ladakh without one.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.