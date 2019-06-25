463 Indians To Get Pak Visa For Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Death Anniversary

The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the ones given to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2019 06:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
463 Indians To Get Pak Visa For Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Death Anniversary

463 Indian pilgrims will visit Pak to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary.


New Delhi: 

Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims who are going to there to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has also accommodated Sikh "Yatrees" who were granted visas for observing the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji from June 14-23, but could not go to Pakistan, the country's mission in New Delhi said.

The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the ones given to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world, it said.

The 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims will visit Pakistan to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary from June 27-July 6.

Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversaryPak issues visa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus TVMi CC9Budget 2019Tax Calculator

................................ Advertisement ................................