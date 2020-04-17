Pakistan "Exporting Terror" As India Fights Coronavirus Pandemic: Army Chief

At a time when the whole world and India is fighting the pandemic, our neighbour (Pakistan) continues to foment trouble for us, says General MM Naravane.

Pakistan 'Exporting Terror' As India Fights Coronavirus Pandemic: Army Chief

The Army Chief is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, to review LoC operations. (File)

Kupwara:

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane today slammed Pakistan for "exporting terror" at a time when India and the world are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world too by sending medical teams and exporting medicines. On the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn't auger well," the Army Chief said.

The Army Chief, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, to review LoC operations, said: "It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us."

The LoC in recent days has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Recently, the Indian Army carried out precision strikes against terrorist launchpads in the Dudhniyal area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was undertaken by the force after a series of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts by the Pakistan Army in the Keran sector.

The Indian Army also killed five terrorists who had infiltrated from the Keran sector on April 1. The terrorists had used the same launch pad which was targeted and destroyed by the Army later on in Dudhniyal.

Comments
Indian armycoronavirus pandemicPakistan
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com