Coronavirus: US Slams Pakistan For Reportedly Denying Food To Hindus, Christians

There are reports of food being denied to Hindu and Christian in Pakistan amid COVID-19 crisis

Terming as "reprehensible" the reports of food being denied to Hindu and Christian communities in Pakistan amidst the coronavirus crisis, a US government organisation has urged Islamabad to ensure that food aid from distributing organisations is shared equally with all religious minorities in the country.

"As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities within Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy, food aid must not be denied because of one's faith," the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner, Anurima Bhargava, said on Monday.

The USCIRF said it is "troubled" by the reports of food being denied to Hindu and Christian communities in Pakistan amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"These actions are simply reprehensible," Ms Bhargava said.

"We urge the Pakistani government to ensure that food aid from distributing organisations is shared equally with Hindus, Christians, and other religions minorities," she said.

In Karachi, there have been reports that the Saylani Welfare International Trust, a non-government organisation established to assist the homeless and seasonal workers, has been refusing food assistance to Hindus and Christians, arguing that the aid is reserved for Muslims alone.

USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore said that in a recent address to the international community, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has noted that the governments in the developing world are facing the challenge of saving people from dying of hunger, while also trying to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a monumental task laying before many countries. Prime Minister Khan's government has the opportunity to lead the way, but they must not leave religious minorities behind. Otherwise, they may add on top of it all one more crisis, created by religious discrimination and inter-communal strife," Johnnie Moore said.

In its 2019 Annual Report, the USCIRF has noted that Hindus and Christians in Pakistan "face continued threats to their security and are subject to various forms of harassment and social exclusion".

World 19,20,708 Cases 13,50,908 Active 4,50,094 Recovered 1,19,706 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,20,708 and 1,19,706 have died; 13,50,908 are active cases and 4,50,094 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 8:44 am.

India 10,363 1211 Cases 8,988 1001 Active 1,036 179 Recovered 339 31 Deaths In India, there are 10,363 confirmed cases including 339 deaths. The number of active cases is 8,988 and 1,036 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 501 Pune 130 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 21 Nagpur 16 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Jalgaon 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 1486 2334 349 1957 338 217 160 11 Delhi District Cases South 172 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 60 New Delhi 55 South West 21 West 18 South East 18 East 14 North East 9 North West 5 Details Awaited* 972 1510 356 1452 349 30 3 28 4 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Ranipet 27 Chengalpattu 24 Theni 24 Madurai 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Thoothukudi 17 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Salem 12 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Tirupattur 11 Thanjavur 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanniyakumari 6 Kanchipuram 6 Vellore 5 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Tenkasi 2 Perambalur 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 483 1173 98 1104 90 58 8 11 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 102 Jodhpur 54 Bhilwara 26 Jhunjhunu 23 Tonk 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 5 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 551 873 61 849 61 21 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 377 604 517 44 43 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 169 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 210 562 446 100 16 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 21 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 5 Basti 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Pratapgarh 3 Hapur 3 Jaunpur 3 Bulandshahr 3 Azamgarh 3 Baghpat 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mathura 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Banda 2 Prayagraj 1 Auraiya 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Moradabad 1 Kaushambi 1 Barabanki 1 Bijnor 1 Budaun 1 Hardoi 1 Details Awaited* 254 558 75 504 73 49 2 5 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 378 539 459 54 7 26 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 54 Spsr Nellore 41 Guntur 36 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. Kadapa 25 Prakasam 22 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatnam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 150 432 414 11 7 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 141 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 11 Idukki 10 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 80 379 3 178 198 19 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 155 270 25 250 15 16 10 4 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 75 247 182 59 6 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 35 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 6 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas North 4 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 93 190 38 147 31 36 7 7 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 58 Palwal 21 Faridabad 19 Nuh 12 Rohtak 11 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 36 185 153 29 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 25 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 78 167 142 14 11 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 33 65 1 38 1 26 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 12 54 41 12 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 19 32 18 13 1 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 31 30 0 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 21 31 21 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 21 24 5 22 5 0 2 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 3 21 14 7 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 1 15 5 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 10 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 2 5 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 6 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Nagaland District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Meghalaya District Cases Ri Bhoi 1 Details Awaited* -1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)