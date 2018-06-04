Pakistan Envoy Sohail Mahmood Attends Iftar At Nizamuddin Dargah

The High Commissioner was welcomed at the Dargah by 'Sajjadah Nasheen' (chief administrator of dargah) Tahir Nizami and other members of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Spiritual Foundation, a Pakistan High Commission statement said.
Mr Mahmood, along with the foundation's Chairman Moosa Nizami, served Iftari to a large number of people present at the Dargah.
CommentsThe Pakistani envoy also paid obeisance at the shrines of Hazrat Nizamuddin and Amir Khusro.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)