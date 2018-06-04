Pakistan Envoy Sohail Mahmood Attends Iftar At Nizamuddin Dargah The High Commissioner was welcomed at the Dargah by 'Sajjadah Nasheen' (chief administrator of dargah) Tahir Nizami and other members of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Spiritual Foundation, a Pakistan High Commission statement said.

The Pakistani envoy also paid obeisance at the shrines of Hazrat Nizamuddin and Amir Khusro.



The High Commissioner was welcomed at the Dargah by 'Sajjadah Nasheen' (chief administrator of dargah) Tahir Nizami and other members of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Spiritual Foundation, a Pakistan High Commission statement said.



Mr Mahmood, along with the foundation's Chairman Moosa Nizami, served Iftari to a large number of people present at the Dargah.



The Pakistani envoy also paid obeisance at the shrines of Hazrat Nizamuddin and Amir Khusro.



