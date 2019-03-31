High Commissioner To India, Sohail Mahmood Appointed As Pak Foreign Secretary

World | | Updated: March 31, 2019 20:40 IST
Sohail Mahmood will take over from current Tehmina Janjua on April 16.


Islamabad: 

Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan's High Commissioner in New Delhi will be the country's new foreign secretary, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to reporters in Multan.

Sohail Mahmood will take over from current Tehmina Janjua on April 16.

Sohail Mahmood's appointment assumes significance in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following Pulwama attack and subsequent air-strikes by Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan''s Balakot. 



