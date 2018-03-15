Pakistan Calls Back Envoy To India After Alleged Incidents Of Harassment

Pakistan has called back its High Commissioner in Delhi after alleging that its diplomats were "harassed" in the capital. New Delhi had said that "India makes all efforts to provide a safe, secure and hospitable environment for diplomats to work in."Pakistan had earlier complained to the government that the Pakistani Deputy High Commissioner's car was chased and men hurled abuses at the driver in Delhi.The government responded: "Indian diplomats in Islamabad have been facing tremendous harassment for long, particularly in the last year" but rather than flagging in the media, Indian diplomats chose to tackle the matter with "quiet and persistent diplomacy".India gave specific instances when its diplomats were harassed. "On 16 February, the High Commissioner of India met the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, to lodge a strong protest against multiple acts of hooliganism against Indian properties and personnel", the foreign ministry said.