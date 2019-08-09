Pakistan Bans All Cultural Exchanges With India, Says Minister: Report

Pakistan on Thursday launched a national slogan "Say No to India", Dawn newspaper reported

Pakistan has decided to ban all cultural exchanges with India, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry of the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Pakistani media report said today.

Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan "Say No to India", Dawn newspaper reported.

"All kinds of Indian content have been stopped and Pemra [Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority] has been directed to step up its vigilance along with actions against the sale of Indian DTH instruments," said Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, by amending the Constitution by a Presidential Order and introducing a bill in Parliament, both of which are India's sovereign right.

Pakistan however, termed the Indian action as "illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.

Pakistan's Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that the deception of cultural exchange was "polluting the minds" of Pakistani youth.

"All external communications will be dealt with by Pakistan's Ministry of Information, the Foreign Office and Inter-Service Public Relations (the communication wing of the ISI) as per nature of information," Ms Awan said.

She claimed that in the current situation, the clash between Indian and Pakistani cultural and social values were imminent, and it was the media's responsibility to come to the forefront to "defeat Indian cultural invasion".

The Pakistani government has also banned the screening of Indian films in the country. "No Indian film will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan," Ms Awan tweeted.



