Pakistan Army Shells Villages Across Line Of Control In Rajouri, Poonch

Smoke emerges after Pakistan shelling at Balakote in Poonch district Jammu: Pakistani troops launched heavy mortar shells and fired at civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, police said.



A police official said Pakistani troops launched heavy shells in Tarkundi, Naika, Panjgrain, Khorinar and Rajdhani villages of Manjakot in Rajouri and nearly half a dozen villages in Balakote sector of Poonch on Sunday morning.



There was no casualty in the firing in Manjakot and Balakote sectors today, the official said.



He said Indian troops guarding the LoC also fired in retaliation and the firing stopped from both sides around 1 pm.



A woman, Parveen Akhter (65), was killed when she was hit by a bullet fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Lairan village of Noushera around on Saturday night.



Besides, Pakistani troops also launched mortar shells in Khadi Karmara and Chakan Da Bagh forward areas in Poonch on Saturday.



On February 9, three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district.



On February 8, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.



Ten security personnel and nine civilians were killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region this year.



