Pak Used Nuclear-Capable Shaheen Missile Against India, S-400 Intercepted It

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Indian Army confirmed Pakistan's use of a nuclear-capable Shaheen missile, intercepted by India's S-400 system. Operation Sindoor targeted Pakistani terror bases in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The Indian Army on Sunday confirmed the use of a nuclear-capable Shaheen missile by Pakistan against India during its arbitrary firing and shelling after Operation Sindoor. India, however, intercepted the missile with its S-400 missile defence system.

The Western Command of the Indian Army shared a new video of Operation Sindoor, showing how the enemy missing were neutralised. It also praised the army, calling them an "impregnable wall of fire". The video shows the missile attacks by Pakistan and how India destroyed their systems during the cross-firing. It also showed some before-and-after satellite visuals of the airbases destroyed in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Shaheen missile is a land-based medium range ballistic missile, which was test-fired for the first time in March 2015. The missile is reportedly capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional payloads. However, this time, it was used with a non-nuclear warhead.

Intercepted by India with the Russia-made S-400 missile, it is one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. The S-400 has three components - Missile launchers, a powerful radar and a command centre. It can hit aircraft, cruise missiles and even fast-moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The missile is considered a major threat by NATO members because of its sheer long-range capabilities.

In another post, the Indian Army shared more visuals of military action carried out under Operation Sindoor, calling it justice and not revenge for the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed. The video showed military firing and shelling on Pakistani territory as part of the strikes on May 7, and then the cross-firing.

A soldier can be heard saying, "This (Operation Sindoor) started with the Pahalgam attack. It is not anger but a resolve to teach a lesson that will be remembered in the future. It is justice, not revenge."

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. Four days later, the two countries reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. However, Pakistan violated it within hours.

The Indian Army on Sunday said that the ceasefire between the two countries will continue, with no expiry date to it.