Pak Troops Fire At Indian Posts, Residential Areas In Jammu And Kashmir

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Arnia sector along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Dozens of villagers have fled their homes after mortar shells hit residential areas.

At least three persons including a BSF jawan were injured in Pakistani firing that started yesterday evening.

The BSF said it effectively retaliated to firing from Pakistan.

A BSF spokesperson said it was an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia sector which is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops.

"Pak Rangers resorted to Mortar shelling which was countered by BSF with appropriate response. Intermittent firing continued till 3 a.m.," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

The overnight shelling is the biggest ceasefire violation along the international border after ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in February 2021.

A week ago, two BSF jawans were injured in Pakistani firing in Arnia sector. But situation was immediately brought under control after a flag meeting between local commanders of BSF and Rangers on the border.

Locals say firing started at 8 pm on Thursday. It was followed by loud explosions as mortar guns were used by both sides.

During the overnight shelling some residential houses were also hit. At least one residential house was damaged in the firing.

Following heavy shelling many villagers fled their homes and took shelter in safer places.