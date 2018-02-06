Pak Shelling Indian Positions Again In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri Sector

"There was heavy shelling by Pakistan troops along LoC in Tarkundi and Manjakote sectors this evening," Rajouri district official Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.
The tension along the LoC has increased after a young Army captain and three jawans were killed in Pakistani shelling on Sunday. The Army has indicated it would take retaliatory action.
Comments
Eighteen people, including 10 security personnel and eight civilians, have been killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region this year.