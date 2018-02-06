Pak Shelling Indian Positions Again In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri Sector There was heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Tarkundi and Manjakote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The Indian Army has been responding to Pakistani firing along the Line of Control Jammu: Pakistani troops again started shelling Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.



"There was heavy shelling by Pakistan troops along LoC in Tarkundi and Manjakote sectors this evening," Rajouri district official Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.



The tension along the LoC has increased after a young Army captain and three jawans were killed in Pakistani shelling on Sunday. The Army has indicated it would take retaliatory action.



Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Sarath Chand said the force had been responding appropriately to Pakistan shelling, asserting that India will continue to give a "befitting reply" to such acts.



Eighteen people, including 10 security personnel and eight civilians, have been killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region this year.



