'Pakistan Insulted 130 Crore Indians': Ghulam Nabi Azad After Jadhav Family Reunion

After Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj described in detail the mistreatment that Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetankul and mother Avanti had to face when they went to meet him in Islamabad on Monday, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called Pakistan's behaviour "an insult to 130 crore Indians" and cautioned if "another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated".Mr Jadhav's wife and mother met him for the first time since his arrest and death sentence in Pakistan 22 months ago. They were asked to remove their mangalsutra, bindi, bangles and forced to change and wear what was given to them before their 40-minute meeting, across a glass screen and through intercom, with Mr Jadhav began. And when it was time to go back home, the family was forced to wait for their car outside the Pakistan Foreign Office, thus exposing them to harassment by Pakistani journalists."The misbehaviour of Pakistan with the wife and the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all 130 crore Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to the country's dignity, we will stand together and if another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated," Mr Azad said in the Rajya Sabha today.Pakistan government has to assure our government that Kulbhushan Jadhav is safe in their country, he added.The former health minister had wanted to say more things, he said, but didn't as that would "risk the process of ensuring Mr Jadhav's freedom". "The false allegations that Pakistan has levelled against Jadhav can become more problematic if we make too much noise," he said.While addressing both the houses of the parliament, Ms Swaraj accused Pakistan for using the emotional reunion of a "mother with her son and a wife with her husband" as a propaganda tool. As she "condemned such shameful behaviour by Pakistan", Ms Swaraj warned that India will not take it silently. "We will expose Pakistan's utterly disgusting behaviour," she said.Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O Brien said, "We completely endorse every word of the statement and the spirit of the statement."