Pak Ancestral Homes Of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor To Turn Into Museums: Report

The ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were taken under the possession of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar issued a notification of the transfer of the ownership of both properties located in the old city to the Archaeology Department, reported Dawn.

The provincial government had announced in September last year that it would acquire both properties and turn them into museums after restoration.

Director (Archaeology) Dr Abdul Samad told Dawn that the Directorate took possession of both properties from their current owners after their ownership was transferred to the provincial government.

"Now, both residences are officially the properties of the Directorate of Archaeology," he said.

He said the Directorate would start restoration and rehabilitation of both badly damaged properties before turning them into museums. The Director said the Directorate would also contact members of both families about restoration, reported Dawn.

He said the restoration of both properties and their subsequent turning into museums was aimed at restoring Peshawar city's links with Bollywood.

Dr Samad said the Directorate had also paid the determined price of both proprieties to the DC Peshawar for further payment to the owners.

Under the award, Raj Kapoor's haveli in Dhaki Dalgaran area was valued at Rs 11.5 million and Dilip Kumar''s ancestral residence in Mohallah Khudad at Rs 7.2 million.

Both properties have been valued at Rs 1.5 million per marla.

The provincial government has long been eyeing the acquisition of both properties located in Mohallah Khudad and Dhaki Dalgaran area next to historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, reported Dawn.

Philanthropist and veteran actor Dilip Kumar also known as ''The Tragedy King'' has been credited for bringing the Method acting technique to Indian cinema. Kumar, whose career spans over five decades, has worked in over 65 films.

Actor, producer and director of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. During his lifetime, the actor was two-time nominee for the Palme d''Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival.