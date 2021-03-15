Painter, Padma Bhushan Awardee Laxman Pai Dies At 95; Goa Chief Minister Pays Tribute

"Goa has lost a gem today," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Renowned painter and Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai died at his residence in Goa on Sunday evening, sources close to him said. He was 95.

He breathed his last at his home in Dona Paula, they said.

Born in Goa in 1926, Laxman Pai was honoured with several prestigious awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Laxman Pai's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said on Twitter.