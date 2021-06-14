'Paid No Need To His Fears': Editors Guild To UP Cops On Journalist Death

Sulabh Srivastava's wife filed a case against unidentified people, alleging the mafia had him killed.

The Editors Guild of India today expressed shock at the "cavalier manner" in which Uttar Pradesh police is treating the death of TV journalist Sulabh Srivastava.

The Editors Guild of India is shocked by the cavalier manner in which Uttar Pradesh Police is treating the mysterious death of TV journalist, Sulabh Srivastava, in Pratapgarh. pic.twitter.com/KqYKwByMfe — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) June 14, 2021

Mr Srivastava, a television journalist for ABP News and its regional arm ABP Ganga in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, died Sunday night in what the police have called a "motorcycle accident".

The journalist had recently written to senior police officers, informing that he felt threatened following his reportage on the liquor mafia.

Police have said that as per initial probe, Mr Shrivastava fell off his motorcycle after it hit a hand pump by the road as he was returning from work. Some people rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead, police have said.

Mr Srivastava's wife Renuka has filed a case against unidentified people, alleging that the liquor mafia had her husband murdered. She has alleged that Mr Srivastava had received threats to his life and had informed police, but no action was taken.

Criticising the state police's handling of the matter, the Editors Guild said in a statement, "The authorities paid no heed to his fears. Srivastava died a couple of days after he wrote the letter to the police. The police is passing off his death as being caused by an accident, claiming that his bike rammed into a handpump."