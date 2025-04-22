Odisha Man, On Trip With Wife And Son, Killed As He Got Off Pahalgam Ropeway

A tourist from Odisha was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam this afternoon. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the resident commissioner in Delhi to take steps to ensure the body of 43-year-old Prashant Satpathy reaches his residence in Balasore district.

A resident of Ishani village under Remuna block, Satpathy was an accountant and had gone to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, Priyadarshini and nine-year-old son on April 19 for a vacation.

Prashant's wife Priyadarshini told an Odia news channel over the phone from the attack site that her husband was hit by a bullet as they were alighting from a ropeway in Baisran area, an off-road meadow in Pahalgam.

He collapsed on the spot, she recalled.

His brother, Sushant Satapathy, said he got to know about his death when he called the toll-free number. “I received the information today at around 3 pm. I called on the toll-free number and was informed about his death,” says Sushant Satapathy, brother of Pahalgam terror attack victim Prashant Satpathy, resident of Odisha.

One of Satpathy's relatives later said that his body was taken by the Army for postmortem examination.

In a statement, Mr Majhi described the attack as “heinous and barbaric” and expressed deep grief over the death of tourists.

“It has also been reported that an Odia tourist has died in this incident. The chief minister has directed the principal resident commissioner in Delhi to take steps to ensure that the body of the Odia touist reaches his residence smoothly,” a CMO release said.

Taking to X, Mr Majhi said: “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.” Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik also deplored the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"Terrorism should not have any place in a civilised world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who were injured,” said former Chief Minister Patnaik in a post on X.

