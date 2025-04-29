"Leave India": Pawan Kalyan Takes On Congress Over Pak, Indus Comments

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has attacked the Congress over the comments of a section of its leaders on Pakistan. The comments and the Congress-BJP row that followed have been a sidebar to the massive terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and the Indian response in its aftermath.

"Some leaders are declaring love for Pakistan on television. You cannot live in India and love Pakistan. If you love Pakistan so much, leave India," the actor-politician said today. "When India is under attack, you cannot stand in support of Pakistan," he added.

A handful of Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Saifuddin Soz, have landed in controversy after comments that were regarded as pro-Pakistan.

"If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue," Mr Soz had told news agency ANI. He also said India should not go as far as to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, adding to the row over comments from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

Yesterday, questioning the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Siddaramaiah had said, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war". As a huge political row started, he had issued a clarification.

The Congress has distanced itself from their remarks saying it stands with the government as it had emphasized in the all-party meet to discuss measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

Last week, following the massacre of 26 people -- all tourists except one -- India had indefinitely suspended the Indus water treaty. It had also taken a host of other non-military measures including shutting the Attari border and revoking visas of Pakistan nationals in India.

With 85 per cent of Pakistan's agricultural economy completely dependent on the Indus river system, Pakistan has called the suspension an "act of war".

Islamabad has threatened to suspend all agreements between the two countries, including the Simla pact of 1972, which validates the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.