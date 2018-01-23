Padmaavat Protests LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Modify Its Earlier Order On Padmaavat

The Karni Sena has been protesting ahead of the film's scheduled release on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE updates of the controversy surrounding the film:



12:08 (IST) Karni Sena has begun it's protests in Sawai-Madhopur against Supreme Court refusing to stop screening of "Padmaavat".



12:01 (IST) "It is better to advice people not to watch the movie," the judges told the states and the Karni Sena, which had petitioned against the film's release.

11:58 (IST) Supreme Court said that, "people must understand that apex court has passed the order and they must abide by it." 11:42 (IST) On Padmaavat, Supreme Court refuses to modify order clearing film's release in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, says 'states must obey court orders'.

Ahead of "Padmaavat's" release on Thursday after a Supreme Court order, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have petitioned the top court for a review and said that states must be allowed to stop the film on grounds of law and order trouble because of protests against it. The group that has led these protests, the Karni Sena, has also asked the top court to ban the film saying its makers twisted history. All three petitions will be heard today.Earlier Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat had said they will not screen Padmaavat in the states, before the Supreme Court set aside their orders on January 18. Despite the court ruling, protesters have not backed down. The Karni Sena has vowed to burn theatres that screen Padmaavat. The protesters believe that the film distorts history and shows Rani Padmini, a legendary Rajput Queen renowned for her beauty, in poor light. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapur was cleared earlier this month by the censor board, which suggested changes. The title of the film was also changed from "Padmavati" to "Padmaavat".