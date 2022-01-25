Gen Bipin Rawat, Vaccine Makers Named For Padma Awards

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, was killed last year in a helicopter crash.

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff who was killed last year in a helicopter crash, vaccine makers Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella, Cyrus Poonawalla, opposition politicians Ghulam Nabi Azad, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, and Indian-origin Silicon Valley titans Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai were named for the country's top civilian awards on Tuesday, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

General Rawat has been honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, along with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been named for the third-highest honours - Padma Bhushan.

Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Cyrus Poonawala of the Serum Institute of India will also get the Padma Bhushan for their role in India's response to COVID-19 with the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai were also named for the Padma Bhushan.

Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra have been awarded the Padma Shri - the fourth highest honour - along with Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

There are 128 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year.

See the full list here: