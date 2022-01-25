Padma Awards 2022: Full List Of Recipients

Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with a Padma Shri (File)

The Home Ministry today announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country. 128 people have been honoured this year with the Awards that are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at his official residence - the Rashtrapati Bhawan - around March or April each year.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who died last month in a horrific chopper crash, has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian award.

Vaccine makers - Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institue and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech - have been honoured with Padma Bhushan.

The heads of tech giants Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for the Padma Bhushan honours.

Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra have been honoured with a Padma Shri.

Here is the list of Padma awardees this year: