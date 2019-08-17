Padma Shri Awardee Damodar Ganesh Bapat Dies At 84

Damodar Ganesh Bapat was known for his social work in tribal areas in Chhattisgarh.

Noted social worker and Padma Shri awardee Damodar Ganesh Bapat died at a hospital in Chhattisgarh on Friday night. He was 84.

Mr Bapat was known for his social work in tribal areas in Chhattisgarh.

He dedicated his life to the treatment and service of leprosy patients at Bhartiya Kushta Nivarak Sangh in Janjgir-Champa district.

He was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018 for his service to the society.

